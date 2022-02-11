FALL WRAP: Stratford Football, Memorial Tennis Have Banner Fall Seasons

SPRING BRANCH ISD SAW SUBSTANTIAL SUCCESS IN FOOTBALL, VOLLEYBALL , CROSS COUNTRY, AND TEAM TENNIS IN 2021.

FOOTBALL

Stratford and Memorial made the playoffs out of a competitive District 17-6A. Stratford was one game shy of the district title and finished 10-2, falling to eventual State Semifinalist Katy in the area round.

Memorial went 7-5 and fell to Cinco Ranch in the area playoffs. Spring Woods was 4-6 overall, its best season since 2004, and Northbrook finished 0-10.

Stratford sophomore receiver Luke Rives, who broke multiple program records, compiled 935 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in being named Offensive Player of the Year.

Spartans junior Cooper King was named Defensive MVP. King led Stratford with 83 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

VOLLEYBALL

On the volleyball court, Memorial (26-18) and Stratford (23-23) each made the playoffs, finishing second and third in district, respectively. Both made it to the Area Round. Spring Woods went 9-29. Northbrook went 1-37 overall.

Memorial senior Caroline Howell and Stratford junior Nina Terry were selected as co-Outstanding Setter in all-district honors. Stratford junior Sophia Cornell was selected as Outstanding Outside Hitter in the all district picks.

CROSS COUNTRY

In cross country, Stratford senior Emanuel Galdino wrapped up a storied career with a strong showing at state. The Iowa State-signee was a first team, all-state selection and finished his career as a three-time District Champion and two-time Regional Champion.

Galdino finished sixth at state in early November and won the district title with a time of 15:37.8 and the Regional title with a 15:09.2.

The Stratford girls, led by sophomore Niamh Collins, freshman Allison Goodwin, sophomore Allie Weinhardt, junior Maggie Pearce, sophomore Anastasia Sciretti, and juniors Megan Broom and Siena Yoder, finished 14th as a team at the State meet.

Memorial boys and girls cross country teams also qualified for the 6A Regional Cross Country Meet. Northbrook senior Jamie Rivera qualified individually to compete in the girls Regional Cross Country meet as well.

TEAM TENNIS

Memorial’s team tennis program made its 13th straight trip to the UIL State Team Tennis Tournament and won the Region III-6A and District 17-6A championships.

In team tennis, Memorial’s girls doubles team of Paige Pesek and Ava Annino and singles players Rashmi Singal and Katherine Lowry were named to the State AllTournament Team.

Memorial finished the season ranked No. 3 in the Class 6A Texas Tennis Coaches Association final state ranking.

Stratford also had a nice season on the court, reaching the Class 6A State Team Tennis Playoffs. The Spartans won their opening match over Westside (10-0) before falling to FB Clements in the Area Round. Stratford finished No. 8 in the TTCA final Region III-6A Rankings.