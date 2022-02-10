Austria’s Johannes Strolz wins men’s combine gold, matching father’s feat

RESULTS

Alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics is quickly becoming a family affair.

Just two days after American Ryan Cochran-Siegle followed in the footsteps of mother Barbara Cochran by making the podium at a Winter Games, Austria’s Johannes Strolz went one better.

With a magnificent slalom run, Strolz captured Olympic gold in the men’s combined 34 years after his father, Hubert Strolz, won gold in the very same event at the Calgary Winter Games.

The younger Strolz was fourth after the downhill portion of the event, trailing Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by three-quarters of a second. But the Austrian was over a half-second better than anyone in the slalom, out-performing eventual silver medalist Kilde by an aggregated time of .59.

The 29-year-old Strolz, who holds just one career World Cup podium – a slalom victory last month in Adelboden, Switzerland – was not among those favored for a medal.

Kilde, who is in a relationship with U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin, earned his second medal of the 2022 Games.

Canada’s James Crawford took bronze, becoming the first from his nation to win a medal in the event.

No Americans were entered to compete in the men’s combined. It was the first time in Winter Olympics history the United States did not enter any athletes in an Alpine skiing event, according to Olympedia.com.

