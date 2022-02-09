LIVE UPDATES: Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin compete on Day 5 of the Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Many of the biggest stars of the Winter Olympics will take the stage on Day 5. Chloe Kim and Shaun White are making their first appearances in snowboard halfpipe qualifying, Mikaela Shiffrin will try to bounce back in the slalom after her she recently crashed out of the giant slalom, and Alex Hall will lead a strong American contingent into the men's freeski big air final. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe

Heavily favored to defend her gold medal in women's halfpipe, Chloe Kim was able to cruise into tomorrow's final without having to reach too deep into her bag of tricks. Kim landed a strong first run that included a cab 900 and a switch backside 540 — enough to put her atop the leaderboard. Although Kim fell on her second run, no rider came close to topping her 87.75 score, and she'll head into the final as the top qualifier.

The most surprising result of the day involved Kim's teammate Maddie Mastro, who was unable to put down a run of her usual quality and was forced to spend a large portion of the contest on the bubble for the 12-rider final. It looked as though Mastro, who has been working on a double cork, might squeeze her way in, but she was eventually knocked out of 12th place by one of the last riders to drop and narrowly missed the cut.

Among the notable riders joining Kim in the final will be Spain's Queralt Castellet, the Chinese duo of Cai Xuetong and Liu Jiayu, and the Japanese trio of Mitsuki Ono, Sena Tomita and Ruki Tomita.

FULL RESULTS

Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin made her return to Olympic action two days after skiing out of the giants slalom and it was anything but triumphant. The all-time leader in World Cup slalom races seemed to slip in her signature event and missed the fifth gate on the unforgiving "Ice River" course, ending her run mere seconds after it began.

Shiffrin, who faltered on the seventh gate in the GS, sat on the side of the course for nearly 30 minutes after her DNF and before enduring media interviews.

"I mean I had every intention to go full gas and there wasn’t really space in the course to slip, not even a little," she said. “It makes me second guess the last 15 years, everything I thought I knew about my own skiing and slalom and racing mentality."

Germany's Lena Duerr, Switzerland's Michelle Gisin and Sweden's Sara Hector -- who took gold in the giant slalom -- led the way in qualifying. Duerr posted a time of 52.17 seconds.

For Team USA, Paula Moltzan enters Run 2 in sixth, Katie Hensien in 31st and AJ Hurt in 40th. A total of 30 of the 88 competitors did not finish the course.

RESULTS