LIVE UPDATES: Chen and Hanyu highlight men's short program

Nathan Chen addresses the crowd following his team event short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

It's been just over 20 hours since the first figure skating medals were determined at the 2022 Winter Olympics and it's already time to get the next competition underway.

The team event medals went to the Russian Olympic Committee (gold), United States (silver) and Japan (bronze), and now we move on to seeing each of the four traditional skating disciplines - starting with the men's short program.

WATCH LIVE on NBC or stream live on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock.

The 29 athletes performing at the Capital Indoor Stadium are highlighted by three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen of the U.S., who was a shocking 17th in the short program four years ago at his Olympic debut, and Japan's two-time defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

Ad

Follow our live blog below as the action unfolds...

Group 1 feat. Jin Boyang

9:05 p.m. ET: We join following the first group due to unexpected difficulties. To catch you up...

This group of six featured China's Jin Boyang, who was fourth at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games. He leads with a score of 90.98 points with a program that included two quadruple jumps: quad lutz and quad toeloop.

Vladimir Litvintsev of Azerbaijan is in second for the time being with 84.15 points, followed by Nikolaj Majorov of Sweden (78.54), Swiss Lukas Britschgi (76.16), Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko (65.29) and Canadian Roman Sadovsky (62.77).

Ad

Both Jin and Sadovsky have already appeared at these Games, competing for their countries in both segments of the team event.

Of the starting 29, 24 will advance to the free skate in two days. With his placement so far, Jin is the first to guarantee his spot there.

Group 2 feat. Brezina, Bychenko

9:20 p.m. ET: The second group includes Sihyeong Lee of Korea, Mexico's Donovan Carrillo, Ivan Shmuratko of Ukraine, Israeli Alexei Bychenko and Czech Republic's Michal Brezina.

American Vincent Zhou was placed in this group but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID on Monday. Zhou represented the U.S. in the free skate portion of the team event and is now an Olympic silver medalist, which joins his 2019 world bronze medal in men's singles.

Ad

9:41 p.m. ET: Lee has issues with all three of his jumps, including a fall, and is into fifth with 65.69 points. Carrillo, meanwhile, jumps for joy at his score of 79.69 and knows he has made history: the first skater from Mexico ever to qualify for the free skate!

9:47 p.m. ET: Shmuratko earns 78.11 points, into fifth.

9:53 p.m. ET: Competing at his third Winter Games - and having turned 34 two days ago - Bychenko scores a 68.01 and is seventh for now. He had a deduction for putting his hands down on his triple axel landing.

9:59 p.m. ET: Not to top Bychenko, but 31-year-old Brezina is already at his fourth Olympics. We saw him earlier in the Games in the men's short program part of the team event. Scores 75.19 points here (stepped out on opening triple jump, fell on triple-triple) and is seventh - currently on the bubble for making the free skate.

SEE MORE: Vincent Zhou out of Olympic men's competition due to positive COVID-19 test

Ad

Group 3 feat. Semenenko, Aymoz

10:05 p.m. ET: The third of five groups features Konstantin Milyukov for Belarus, Brendan Kerry for Australia, Adam Siao Him Fa for France, Mark Kondratyuk for ROC, Yevgeny Semenenko for ROC and Kevin Aymoz for France.

10:15 p.m. ET: Milyukov is fifth with 78.49 points and into the free skate.

10:20 p.m. ET: Kerry is at the Olympics for the third time, and this time he was a flag bearer for Australia in the Opening Ceremony. Fun fact: His mother, Monica MacDonald, competed in ice dance at the 1988 Winter Games. Johnny Weir calls him a "puppy sliding across the hardwood floor." He failed to make the free skate in 2014, made it in 2018 (20th overall) and this time... easily makes it! Into second place with 84.79.

10:26 p.m. ET: Siao Him Fa is the first today to attempt a quad in the second half - and he falls. An exhausting program lands him in second with 86.74 points.

Ad

10:32 p.m. ET: Kondratyuk is already an Olympic champion, competing in both segments of the team event to help ROC to the gold. He's into third with 86.11.

10:39 p.m. ET: Just a really great skate by Semenenko and - at last! - we have a new leader; 95.76 points. Jin is now second.