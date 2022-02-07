Max Parrot's persistence pays off with slopestyle gold; USA's Gerard misses podium

Canada's Max Parrot reacts after winning the snowboard men's slopestyle final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 7, 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Four years after a runner-up finish at the 2018 Games and subsequent cancer diagnosis, Canadian Max Parrot executed a clean, sound run in the men's snowboard slopestyle final to capture gold.

The Quebecois flaunted his technical skills in the rail section of Run 2 then hit a cab 1620, backside 1440 and frontside 1620 on the three jumps to record a 90.96, the competition's only score to surpass 90 points.

RESULTS

Defending gold medalist Red Gerard of the U.S. finished just off the podium in fourth. The 21-year-old scored an 83.25 on his first run but couldn't improve on the next two. Fellow Americans Chris Corning and Sean FitzSimons placed sixth and 12th, respectively.

Ad

Top qualifier Su Yiming, 17, put on a show for his home country to earn silver. Parrot's teammate Mark McMorris joined him on the podium in the No. 3 spot, his third consecutive Olympic bronze medal after Sochi and PyeongChang.

Parrot finished fifth in Sochi prior to his 2018 silver in PyeongChang. Later that year, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and underwent seven months and 12 rounds of chemotherapy treatment. He returned to win X Games Norway big air in August 2019.

"Before, I was always the guy that was in the future, [thinking] days and months ahead. And it is how I got here as well, so I'm really thankful for that," Parrot told NBC in December 2020. "But I learned with time since my diagnosis to live more day by day, to live more [in] the present moment, and I just really enjoy much more so.

Ad

"I was always a guy that was saying yes to everything that would come to me. And now I choose a little bit more wisely...I like to get a little bit more time for myself as well."