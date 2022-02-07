Kamila Valieva becomes first woman to land figure skating quad at Olympics

Kamila Valieva proved she is superhuman when she landed a quadruple salchow in her team event free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics, becoming the first woman to land any quad jump in Olympic history.

Then she bested her own historic achievement by landing a second quad - a quad toeloop in combination with a triple toeloop - and ensuring she was the first woman to land not only one but two quads at the Winter Games.

Then, the 15-year-old representing the Russian Olympic Committee proved she is indeed a human, falling on her third quad attempt. It was her only mistake in both the team event, doing both the short and free for ROC. In her short program, Valieva became just the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

The Moscow native looked both spent and crushed after she finished her free skate routine.

Valieva won the free skate by over 30 points with 178.92 points.

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto was second (148.66), Canada's Madeline Schizas third (132.04), American Karen Chen fourth (131.52) and China's Zhu Yi completing the field (91.51).

ROC won gold in the team event with 74 points, while the U.S. earned silver with 65 points after taking bronze at the last two Olympics. Japan was close behind at 63 for its first Olympic team event medal. Canada was fourth (53) and China fifth (50).