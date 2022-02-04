Sneak Peek! What will Team USA wear at 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson poses with the uniform that Team USA will wear at the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

When Team USA enters the National Stadium in Beijing for the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, they’ll once again be sporting uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren.

The women will be wearing navy jackets, red boots and red fleece pants, while the men will wear mostly white apparel. The uniforms also include navy beanies and gloves, and a large pouch at the front of their jackets.

Ralph Lauren has served as the official outfitter of Team USA since 2008.

One fresh item this year is the Villagewear Jacket, which contains a fabric that responds to temperature changes without using any wired technology. The insulation feature, called Skyscrape Intelligent Insulation, expands as the temperature drops to keep the body warm.

Hockey star Hilary Knight and figure skater Alysa Liu debuted the uniforms on the Today Show on Jan. 20.

“It’s just so exciting to have Ralph Lauren outfit us again,” Knight said on the show.

Liu added that she felt “very cool” putting on the uniform. All clothing was made in the United States.

“I was thinking, at the Olympics, I’ll feel even cooler,” Liu said.

David Lauren, Ralph Lauren’s chief innovation officer and vice chairman of the board, told the Today Show that the apparel was designed with “integrity and purpose.”

“For these Games, the design aesthetic of our uniform represents a modern look that feels distinctly new and fresh, created with sustainability in mind,” Lauren said.