HOUSTON - It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Baytown Sterling’s Reece Sylvester.

The Rangers' Swiss-army-knife who could play on both sides of the ball and did this past season, was offered late by Washington State on January 29. Just four days later, Sylvester put ink to paper to be a Cougar.

Sylvester joined VYPE's Joshua Koch and Jackson DiPasquale on VYPE Locker Talk to talk his recruiting process, commitment and getting to play in the snow.