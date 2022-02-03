UIL Realignment: Biggest Non-District 2022 Matchups

HOUSTON - With 2022 UIL Realignment comes with it sometimes major shakeups of altering the size of teams in districts comes with it.

When that happens, non-district games can shift. It is always a wild scene of coaches holding up a number of what weeks they need.

Here are some of the most notable non-district games going into 2022.

Crosby vs Fort Bend Marshall - Week 2

This will be a fun showdown of a pair of power programs.

In the past four seasons, both Crosby and Fort Bend Marshall have played for state championships. Last season, Crosby reached the State Semifinals.

What makes this matchup even better is the battle of the quarterbacks that we will have. For Crosby, Cyrin Myles will be back after passing for 2,470 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushing for another 1,357 and 20 scores. On the other side, Jakoby Banks passed for 1,358 and 20 scores and rushed for another 1,093 yards and 19 scores.

Ad

This will be must-watch TV in Week 2 of the season.

North Shore vs The Woodlands - Week 1

The defending Class 6A State Champions open up their season against The Woodlands.

North Shore's defensive unit will look completely different in 2022 with the losses of Denver Harris (Texas A&M), Kent Battle (Grandview) and Kristopher Ross (Texas) to name a few. Offensively, they return Kaleb Bailey, who as a freshman led the Mustangs to their third title in four years. Bailey will get even better after his freshman campaign that saw him be named the Class 6A Division I State Title Game Offensive MVP. He will also have back leading receiver and recent UTSA-commit Davidd Amador II.

For The Woodlands, they return of Mabrey Mettauer is big for the Highlanders as he is a top 2024 prospect. Mettauer saw growth in his sophomore season, which saw him be named District MVP by the end. Mettauer has had a busy offseason picking up football offers from North Carolina, TCU, SMU and Houston to name a few.

Ad

North Shore will also face Spring in Week 2 and Westfield in Week 3. Last year, Westfield was the only team to beat North Shore.

Ridge Point vs Austin Westlake - Week 1

In a move that instantly makes Ridge Point's non-district slate one of, if not the toughest schedules in the city, the Panthers have added defending Class 6A Division II State Champions Austin Westlake to the slate.

Rick LaFavers enters year three leading the Panthers and has loaded up his non-district with Austin Westlake and Dickinson.

The Panthers will have to replace the talented Bert Emanuel Jr. at quarterback but have Karson Gordon to step up into that role. Ezell Jolly will back in the backfield as well. Defensively, the Panthers return rising defensive star Taylor Davis, who was second on the team with 87 tackles. DK Kalu is also set to return after suffering an injury this past season.

For Westlake they will have to replace Clemson-signee Cade Klubnik at quarterback but return Jaden Greathouse at receiver, who had over 1,200 yards receiving and 20 scores, and Jack Kayser at running back, who had over 1,000 yards rushing. The Chaps also return four-star defensive end Colton Vasek and Will Courtney, who led the team with 125 tackles.

Ad

Ridge Point is facing Dickinson in Week 2

Atascocita vs Katy - Week 1

Under head coach Craig Stump, Atascocita continues to be a perennial power in the city of Houston. This past year, the Eagles reached the State Quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. For seven-straight seasons, Atascocita has reached at least the third round of the playoffs.

Atascocita will return Zion Brown at quarterback, who got some valuable playing time and experience in District 21-6A play after the loss of Gavin Session to injury. So, he will be better next year. Brown is a dual-threat quarterback who can sling it. Atascocita always has receiver talent to throw to.

Katy is coming off a State Semifinal appearance, in which they fell to eventual Class 6A State Champion Austin Westlake. The Tigers return Caleb Koger at quarterback and Seth Davis at running back for their senior seasons. On defense they will have to replace the production and leadership of Ty Kana, who signed with Texas Tech.

Ad

This should be a great early season test for both squads.

Atascocita will also face Dickinson in the non-district slate.

Stratford vs Tomball - Week 1

The Stratford Spartans are coming off an historic season for them under Todd Rankin and this team is going to be even better in 2022.

The Spartans finished 10-2 overall, falling in the second round of the playoffs to Katy, which reached the State Semifinals. Stratford returns Nash Rankin at quarterback, who passed for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns. He will have his receiver arsenal back, which includes program record-setter Luke Rives and Baylor-commit Hawkins Polley.

For Tomball, a team that reached the State Semifinals and fell to Denton Guyer, will be one to watch as they turn the page from the Cale Hellums era at quarterback. Look to Carter Noyes to fill in that position after coming from College Park. Kevin Flanigan has always built strong programs no matter where he has been and expect the Cougars to compete in 2022.

Ad

Other Games To Watch

Crosby vs C.E. King - Week 1 Shadow Creek vs Bridgeland - Week 3 Cy Park vs Cy-Fair - Week 2