H-TOWN SLANT: 5 Takeways from UIL Realignment

It’s UIL Realignment Day for the State of Texas as schools learned their fate for the next two years.

The Who’s Who of coaches and administrators were at the Region 4 building as the 9 am hour marked the unveiling of the new districts.

So, what happened?

THE BIGGEST CHANGES

Conroe ISD has New Company

Two years ago, District 13-6A was delegated to being a six-team district. Not any more as the Conroe ISD school (Including move-up Caney Creek) joins Willis and move-ups New Caney and Cleveland.

“Well, I’m not looking for many games this year,” Highlander coach Jim Rapp laughed.

Rapp confirmed The Woodlands will be playing North Shore and Lamar this upcoming season.

Up with Big Boys

Caney Creek, New Caney and Cleveland move up to District 13-6A, but so does Waller (District 15-6A), Katy Jordan and Katy Paetow (District 19-6A). Hightower comes up to District 20-6A along with Beaumont United into District 21-6A.

Region II?

District 8-5A DI was thrown a curve ball, moving to Region II. The home of Crosby, Barbers Hill, Kingwood Park, Goose Creek CISD schools, Porter and Port Arthur Memorial will now face District 7 in postseason with the likes of Lufkin, Forney, Longview, McKinney North, Tyler and the Mesquite schools.

“It was not expected but we are ready for the challenge,” Lee Martinez, Goose Creek CISD AD said. “Looking at travel in the playoffs will be interesting.”

Martinez will be replacing the GCM HFC coaching job as Shannon Carter, who took a job at Abilene Christian. The Sterling OC Jeremy Moses has taken the RB assistant coaching job at Colorado State.

SEC of H-Town

District 10-5A DI will be a blood bath. It kind of has been for a while. How about this for a lineup? Angleton, Friendswood, Foster, Magnolia, Mag West and Manvel? Throw in Terry, and up and coming Fulshear and Kempner and Foster coach Shaun McDowell calls it the, “SEC of Class 5A”.

The Buffs in a Better District

The Fort Bend Marshall Buffs move out of HISD and into a district with PNG, Texas City, Nederland, Galena Park, Willowridge and Dayton. Warm up the busses. It will better prepare them for the postseason, however.