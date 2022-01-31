🔒 Astros prospect 1-on-1: J.C. Correa making position switch to try to follow older brother Carlos’ path to big leagues

KPRC 2's Ari Alexander sat down with Houston Astros prospect J.C. Correa as he continues to progress to follow his older brother Carlos to the major leagues.

HOUSTON – Carlos Correa isn’t the only member of the Correa family in the Houston Astros’ organization. His younger brother, J.C. Correa, is in the Astros’ minor league system and has aspirations of his own to be like his big brother and make it to the big leagues.

Offensively, J.C. Correa has excelled ever since the Astros drafted him in the 38th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. In a 2021 season where he divvied up his time between Single-A and High-A ball, Correa combined to hit .310 with nine home runs and 57 RBI in 101 games. Defensively, he played all over the infield at first base, second base, shortstop, and third base.

Now, he is taking on a new challenge: switching to catcher.

KPRC 2 sports reporter Ari Alexander recently caught up with Correa and his father, Carlos Correa Sr., to see how the progression is going. The full interview can be viewed above and is exclusive to Insiders.