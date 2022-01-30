62º

How to watch Men's/Women's Curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Get familiar with the men's and women's curling schedule at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2018 was a heck of a year for curling in the United States. John Shuster led the U.S. to its first-ever Olympic curling title in PyeongChang, and Shuster is back at this year's Olympics with the hopes of defending the gold.

Joining Shuster at this year's Games will be fellow 2018 gold medalists Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, and they'll be joined by Chris Plys, who replaces Tyler George. Plys will also be representing the U.S. in the mixed doubles curling competition alongside Vicky Persinger.

On the women's side, Tabitha Peterson will take the reigns as skip of the women's curling team. Nina Roth, the skip from the 2018 women's team, will join her for 2022 alongside Tara Peterson and Becca Hamilton.

Men's and women's team curling at the Olympics will get underway February 9 with the men playing at 7:05 a.m. ET and the women taking the ice at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every U.S. curling event. You can also see a full curling streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com and view the full mixed doubles curling schedule here.

Feb. 9, 7:05 a.m. ETUSA vs. ROCNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 10, 1:05 a.m. ETUSA vs. SwedenNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 10, 8:05 p.m. ETGreat Britain vs. USANBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 12, 1:05 a.m. ETUSA vs. NorwayNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 12, 8:05 p.m. ETUSA vs. CanadaNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 13, 7:05 a.m. ETChina vs. USANBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 14, 8:05 p.m. ETSwitzerland vs. USANBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 15, 7:05 p.m. ETItaly vs. USANBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 16, 8:05 p.m. ETDenmark vs. USANBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ETMen's Semifinal, Sheet ANBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ETMen's Semifinal, Sheet CNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 18, 1:05 a.m. ETMen's Bronze MedalNBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 19, 1:05 p.m. ETMen's Gold MedalNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 9, 8:05 p.m. ETROC vs. USANBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 10, 7:05 a.m. ETUSA vs. DenmarkNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 11, 1:05 a.m. ETUSA vs. ChinaNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 12, 7:05 a.m. ETGreat Britain vs. USANBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 13, 1:05 a.m. ETUSA vs. SwedenNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 13, 8:05 p.m. ETUSA vs. KoreaNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 15, 1:05 a.m. ETUSA vs. SwitzerlandNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 15, 8:05 p.m. ETCanada vs. USANBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 16, 7:05 a.m. ETJapan vs. USANBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 18, 7:05 a.m. ETWomen's Semifinal, Sheet ANBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 18, 7:05 a.m. ETWomen's Semifinal, Sheet CNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 19, 7:05 a.m. ETWomen's Bronze MedalNBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 19, 8:05 p.m. ETWomen's Gold MedalNBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC

