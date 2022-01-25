WHERE WILL THEY GO? H’Town Recruiting Notes of the Week

Now that student athletes are back in school, colleges are starting to send invites for Junior Days, host early unofficial visits and even offering kids with the next classes of recruiting on their minds.

This week we will be looking at a few athletes who have picked up some big offers and what visits they have planned in the next couple of months...

Class of 2024, DJ Lagway Jr. , QB Willis HS

DJ Lagway Jr. has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the State of Texas and also the nation. As a young sophomore, Lagway led Willis HS to a playoff berth in his first year as a starter, accounting for 1,580 yards passing yards, 21 passing TDs and 71 rushing yards with 5 rushing TDs.

This year, the sophomore QB picked up offers from Baylor, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Houston, Texas Tech, Arkansas, LSU, TCU, Buffalo, National Champions Georgia, and most recently North Carolina. When asked what it was like receiving his first offer from Baylor, his dad's alma mater, DJ said, "it was huge blessing to get that first offer from Baylor, and it felt amazing to get that call from Coach (Shawn) Bell , just showed how my hard work was actually paying off".

This past weekend, Lagway made a visit to College Station visiting Texas A&M. I asked Lagway what it was like talking to the staff and specifically Coach Fisher and he said, "I love talking to Coach Fisher. Every time we have conversations, I just learn new things about him and his coaching tactics".

Talking with DJ about what coaches he has built the best relationship so far, he said Baylor coach Shawn Bell, saying "he’s been here since the beginning of my recruitment, and we have a great relationship".

The Willis QB will be one of the top recruits coming out of the Houston area when its all said and done and will be a player to watch out for next year!

Class of 2023, Brad Spence, DE Klein Forest HS

Klein Forest football has struggled the past few years, but this year they have started to see some more success winning their first district game in four years. A big part of that was 4-star DE Brad Spence.

Though many people focus on the Kris Ross' and Harold Perkins' of the world, Spence is becoming one of the best defensive players in the state. The junior DE picked up offers from Colorado, Utah, Kansas, Tulsa, Texas, Buffalo, LA Tech, Cincinnati, Northwestern and SMU.

After talking with Spence about receiving that first offer, he said "getting my first offer was a relief for me and my family. I was excited". The young DE recruitment has started to heat up. This past weekend, he attended the Texas A&M Junior Day and has other Junior Days planned at Texas as well.

Some coaches Spence has been in the most contact with include coach Scruggs from Cincinnati, coach Choate from Texas, coach Scalley from Utah, and coach Ted Roof at Oklahoma.

Spence should be on everyone's radar leading up to his senior year and is primed for a great career at the next level.

Class of 2023, Nate Kibble, OL Atascocita HS

For the past five years, Atascocita HS has been a hot-spot for some of the top OLs in the nation, such as Kenyon Green and Kam Dewberry. The next guy up is Nate Kibble.

Kibble is 6-foot-3 280-pound OL who played tackle for the Eagles this year and earned first-team, all-district honors in a district with some big time talent at the OL position. The junior has received offers from Houston, UTSA, Texas State, Texas and most recently Memphis.

After asking Kibble about what it was like receiving that first offer from Houston, he said, "once I got that call, it was very exciting and I was surprised because being only a sophomore in high school and getting that DI offer made me a lot more confident when playing football. Knowing all of the time and effort I put into my position and the sport, I felt as though it is starting to pay off".

The junior doesn't have any Junior Days or unofficials planned at the moment, but Kibble was in College Station this previous weekend with lots of talented players along with him.

Kibble mentioned the coach he's made the most connection with so far has been, "Coach Jujuan, who was a OL coach for the Texans and is now at Houston". Kibble is primed for a big senior season and will be a recruit to keep an eye on in the offseason.

Class of 2023, Kaleb Black, WR/ATH Klein Oak HS

Though the season did not go as planned for the Panthers this year, there is a lot to look forward to in next season with Class of 2023 WR Kaleb Black.

Black is a game-changing athlete, who can play on both sides of the ball. This year as the Newcomer of the Year in the district, Black accounted for 787 yards receiving, 8 TDs and 1,011 all-purpose yards.

The junior has received offers from Kansas, Houston, Tulsa, Wisconsin, Marshall and Central Arkansas. The feeling of receiving that first offer from Kansas was, "great getting my first offer from a DI school. It was a great accomplishment for me", said Black.

Black plans on making an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in the near future and said he doesn't have any others planned but expects that to change. Some of the coaches who Black has had the best connection with so far, are the coaches from Tulsa, the coaches from UCA, and the coaches at Wisconsin.

Kaleb Black is primed for a spectacular senior season and his recruitment will start to heat up.... Don’t sleep on this athlete from Klein Oak.