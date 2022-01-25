VYPEU:Photo Gallery Woods Lacrosse Digging into a New Season

The Cy Woods lacrosse team started their season with a game against Magnolia on Saturday, January 22nd. This was the first game of the 2022 season. Magnolia kept a lead throughout the entire game and finished with a win of 14-11. Here are photos from the game:

Crystal Gooding

Midfielder Aidan Smith (No. 1) and midfielder Mac Postel (No. 20)

Midfielder Brett Groll (No. 19) and defense Austin Cheek (No. 21)

Midfielder Carson Eagan (No. 34)

Attacker Ryan Estay (No. 13) and defense Harrison Carroll (No. 38)

Midfielder Aidan Smith (No 1)

Midfielder Aidan Farrell (No. 44)

Midfielder Hunter Mitchell (No. 22)

Midfielder Evan Joyce (No. 16)

Midfielder Philip White (No. 2)