Rim-Breaker: Shadow Creek’s Shawn Jones goes viral with backboard-breaking slam

HOUSTON - Every athlete growing up dreams of being on SportsCenter one day.

Shadow Creek's Shawn Jones had that dream come true on Friday night with one of the craziest videos of the season. With a parent filming, Jones raced into the paint and down the lane to grab a rebound from a missed three-pointer. Jones flew into the air for the board and then went for the put-back slam.

The Texas State-commit went up, grabbed the rim and instead of it staying put, the rim and shards of glass came crashing down to the floor inside Alief Hastings' gym. He had broken the rim out of the backboard.

"It felt like I just grabbed straight air for a second," Jones told VYPE. "It felt unreal. I didn’t realize until I looked at the ground and saw the rim I was like [oh my gosh]."

The clip of Jones instantly went viral captured by Cam's Mom (@BBMom2022) on Twitter. It went so viral that SportsCenter tweeted it. On Monday, the clip had been viewed more than 300,000 times.

🏀 VIEW THE VIRAL VIDEO AND REACTION IN THIS SPORTSCENTER TWEET.

“It’s really a dream come true, we all want to be on SportsCenter one day and I can say I did it in high school,” Jones said.

Since the video went viral, Jones admitted he has had a lot of NBA veterans and current players and college players message him about the viral dunk.

In the moment on Friday night, Jones and his teammates were all in disbelief that it had actually happened.

"My teammate couldn’t believe it," he said. "All they could do is jump, scream and be excited and that was the best part of it all."

The Shadow Creek game against Alief Hastings was moved into the auxiliary gym to be completed. The Sharks won the game 79-51 with Jones leading the way with 19 points. Shadow Creek is now 19-2 overall and 7-0 in district play this season.