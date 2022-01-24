Ringing In the Season: 2021 Second Baptist School Softball State Championship team honored

HOUSTON – To learn about the winning tradition at Second Baptist School, just take a stroll around the gym on the west Houston campus.

Draped along the wall above the court are white and blue banners honoring every state championship team in program history. On Friday, Second Baptist School added banner number 31 to the décor.

In the middle of Second Baptist School’s annual Flight Night event, the 2021 TAPPS Division II State Champion softball team was honored. In a ceremony between basketball games, the players and coaches stood on the court and watched the unveiling of the newest banner.

The banner honored the team that went 14-5-1 a year ago defeating TMI, John Paul II, Lutheran South Academy, Fort Bend Christian Academy and Grapevine Faith on the way to the program’s first-ever state title.

Director of Athletics Mike Walker shared, “Flight Night is always a special night in the life of our school, but this year's Flight Night was extra special as we hung the thirty-first banner in school history and the first ever for our softball program. This team played with heart, enthusiasm and belief in one another that was incredible. It was great to have the team back together and to recognize them in this way”

Along with the banner, the team was presented with their championship rings, which were created by Uptown Diamond.

Nestled in a felt box, the impressive state ring had SB in blue on the top with State Champions around it. Engraved on one side was Eagles with a softball and two bats crossed and the year 2021 below it. On the other side was the player’s last name with the Second Baptist School Eagle logo. The final touches included First Ever engraved on the bottom of the band.

“It was a special moment for our varsity head coaches to hand out rings, one by one, to our deserving 2021 softball team. I’m sure it’s a moment the team will never forget,” added Mike Walker.

Members of the 2021 team included:

Head Coach: Brandy Mardis Assistant Coach: Kelli Cager First Base Coach: Jeff Schroeder

No.2 Emma Garcia ‘22 No. 3 Ella Ryan ‘23 No. 5 Riley Warnicka ‘24 No. 7 Julia Savageau ‘22 No. 9 Reagan Redick ‘23 No. 10 Emily Rogers ‘23 No. 11 Caroline Aycock 24 No. 12 Leyla Ertan ‘21 No. 14 Catherine Clark ‘24 No. 15 Rachel Riley ‘21 No. 21 Kate Marshall ‘23 No. 22 Danielle Diccecco ‘23 No. 23 Mackenzie Schmidt ‘24 No. 25 Rebecca Sloan ‘22