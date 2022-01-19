WHERE WILL THEY GO? H'Town Recruiting Notes of the Week

Early Signing Day has come and gone and now recruitment has picked back up for the Class of 2023 and 2024 with big programs trying to lock up the young high school stars in the Houston Area.

This week we will be looking at a few athletes who have picked up some big offers and what visits they have planned in the next couple of months...

Keanu Dawes, Forward, Stratford HS, 2023

Dawes recruitment has quite literally gone from 0 to 100 in the middle of his junior year.

The past month and a half has been crazy for the big 6-foot-7 forward picking up four High Major offers from Texas A&M, TCU, Tennessee and most recently Houston -- who last year was in the Final Four.

When asked about this crazy spurt of offers, Dawes said that "it felt good to know that I was getting recognized by these high major programs".

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams was in attendance for one of Dawes games at the VYPE Holiday Invitational and was said to have been very impressed with how versatile Dawes is. He is able to play around the perimeter defensively and offensively, which meant a lot to Dawes.

The Stratford forward has an unofficial visit planned at Texas in the next couple of weeks and said he has also been talking to Oklahoma, Ohio State and Oregon.

Mabrey Mettauer, QB, The Woodlands, Class of 2024

Going into this fall, Mabrey Mettauer had all the eyes watching him as it would be his first year as the starting QB for The Woodlands.

After a fantastic year, Mettauer ended the season with offers from Georgia Tech, K-State, Texas Tech, LSU, Florida, Miami, CAL, Arizona State, Baylor, SMU and most recently North Carolina.

On Friday, Mettauer took an unofficial visit to OU. When asked about the visit he said, "the facilities were amazing" and that he "loved the Christian values Coach Venables has in place for the program".

Mettauer also got to talk with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, saying that "talking with him felt like I had known him for years" which was pretty cool for him.

Mettauer also got a call from Texas A&M OC Darrell Dickey on Friday inviting him to their Junior Day. The young QB has visits to Arkansas and North Carolina planned in the next few weeks.

Seth Davis, RB Katy HS, Class of 2023

In the past decade, Katy High School has had a stable of running backs go on to the next level and the next guy on that list is Seth Davis.

Davis balled out this season rushing for 2,454 yards and 28 TDs. This year, the junior RB received offers from Florida, Maryland, Ole Miss, Duke and most recently Louisville.

When talking with Davis about getting the call from Florida and receiving his first Power 5 offer he said, "It was very exciting. It made me realize my hard work has paid off but I still got to keep working even harder".

The Junior RB is still figuring out his unofficial visits but has been talking with other schools such as Clemson and Vanderbilt along with the schools that offered him.

Davis also mentioned that he's made the most connection with the coaches from Duke, Louisville and Vanderbilt so far. Will be a player to watch going into his Senior year.

Reid Mikeska, TE, Bridgeland HS, Class of 2023

This past season when watching Bridgeland play, most eyes were on 5-star Texas A&M signee Conner Weigman. But their was another star on the field in 4-Star Reid Mikeska.

Mikeska had a solid junior year, picking up offers from UTSA, Texas Tech, Purdue, Pitt, K-State, Houston, Baylor and most recent offer Michigan State.

After talking with Mikeska about receiving these Power 5 offers he said, "it was awesome finally seeing all your hard work pay off and get recognized. It’s a dream come true for the opportunity to play at the next level".

Mikeska was at a Michigan State Junior Day this past weekend where he received an offer. Mikeska plans on going to other Junior days at Michigan, Baylor and Texas Tech. The junior TE has also been talking with Clemson, USC, Colorado, Iowa State, West Virginia and plenty others.

When asked about what coaches he has made the best connections with so far Mikeska said, “I have made great connections with are coach Cochran at Texas Tech, coach Gilmore at Michigan St, and coach Grimes at Baylor”. The Bridgeland tight end’s recruitment is heating up and definitely will be one to follow over the next year.