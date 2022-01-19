VYPE Rewind: Highlights, Postgame interview from Second Baptist School men’s basketball win over FBCA

HOUSTON - Cole Satterwhite (’22) and RJ Manginello (’23) each scored a team-high 23 points as Second Baptist School defeated Fort Bend Christian Academy 81-66 on Friday as a part of the annual Flight Night event.

It was Satterwhite's show early and often scoring at will. In the fourth quarter, Manginello came up big at the free throw line going 10 for 10 with clutch free throws late in the game. Thirteen of Manginello's eventual 23 points came in the final quarter.

Check out the highlights and a postgame interview with Manginello, who was the player of the game.

Game Highlights

Postgame Interview: RJ Manginello and Kevin Mouton