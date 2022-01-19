VYPE 411: DJ Lagway of Willis High School

It is about to become a really busy spring for football athletes around the country as colleges begin to shift their focus from the Class of 2022 to the Class of 2023.

But there is also attention being given to the Class of 2024.

One of the area's top prospects in that class in the Houston-area is Willis quarterback DJ Lagway. The sophomore had a standout season for the Wildkats leading them to the playoffs. Lagway most recently received an offer from now National Champion Georgia.

VYPE’s Matt Malatesta caught up with Lagway recently to talk recruiting, what he’s working on this offseason and looking already towards the 2022 season.