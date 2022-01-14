Willis ISD Names Jason Glenn as Executive Director for Athletics & Fine Arts

Willis ISD, just north of Houston, made a big hire last week when naming Jason Glenn as the district’s Executive Director of Athletics and Fine Arts.

Glenn was the head coach and athletic coordinator at Klein Oak High School before being named Klein ISD’s director of student outreach a year ago.

VYPE's Matt Malatesta was at the Willis School Board Meeting as Glenn was announced by Superintendent Dr. Tim Harkrider. Assistant Superintendent Brian Greeney was the principal at Klein Oak when Glenn coached for the Panthers.

He played his high school football at Nimitz before playing at Texas A&M. He played seven seasons in the NFL.