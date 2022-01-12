VYPE NEXTGEN: Episode 1 David Hicks Jr.

VYPE NEXTGEN Instagram Live Series started last week January 6th. In this series we will be talking with some of the top recruits in the State about recruiting, their season, and more!!!

VYPE's Jackson DiPasquale and Matt Malatesta recently sat down with one of the nations best in Allen High School DE David Hicks Jr. and talked with him about his journey to get where he is today.

Tune in tomorrow January 13th at 7:00 PM for Episode 2 with Special Guest The Woodlands QB Mabrey Mettauer!!!

If you missed last week’s Episode check out the youtube link below for the full interview!!