U.S. Figure Skating names pairs and ice dance teams for 2022 Winter Olympics

Pairs team Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. (Getty Images)

Pairs team for the 2022 Olympics

At 10:30am ET, U.S. Figure Skating announced the pairs roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The following two teams will represent Team USA at the Games: 

  • Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc
  • Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier

An hour later, U.S. Figure Skating announced the ice dance roster. The following three teams will represent Team USA at the Games:

  • Madison Chock/Evan Bates
  • Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue
  • Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker

Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Knierim/Frazier were forced to withdraw after Frazier contracted COVID

Cain-Gribble/LeDuc won the pairs event at nationals Saturday night with a 145.84-point free skate, which contributed to a 225.23-point total. 

Hours later, Chock/Bates topped friendly rivals Hubbell/Donohue, each delivering an emotional and brilliant skate. The total differences were minimal: Chock/Bates' 227.37-total to Hubbell/Donohue's 225.59.

During the men's short competition on Saturday, U.S. Figure Skating announced its women's team.

