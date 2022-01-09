U.S. Figure Skating names pairs and ice dance teams for 2022 Winter Olympics

Pairs team for the 2022 Olympics
At 10:30am ET, U.S. Figure Skating announced the pairs roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The following two teams will represent Team USA at the Games:
- Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc
- Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier
An hour later, U.S. Figure Skating announced the ice dance roster. The following three teams will represent Team USA at the Games:
- Madison Chock/Evan Bates
- Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue
- Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker
SEE MORE: U.S. Championships: Cain-Gribble/LeDuc snatch pairs gold
Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Knierim/Frazier were forced to withdraw after Frazier contracted COVID.
Cain-Gribble/LeDuc won the pairs event at nationals Saturday night with a 145.84-point free skate, which contributed to a 225.23-point total.
Hours later, Chock/Bates topped friendly rivals Hubbell/Donohue, each delivering an emotional and brilliant skate. The total differences were minimal: Chock/Bates' 227.37-total to Hubbell/Donohue's 225.59.
During the men's short competition on Saturday, U.S. Figure Skating announced its women's team.
SEE MORE: Figure skating: Women’s singles team announced for 2022 Winter Olympics