U.S. Figure Skating names pairs and ice dance teams for 2022 Winter Olympics

Pairs team Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Pairs team for the 2022 Olympics

At 10:30am ET, U.S. Figure Skating announced the pairs roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The following two teams will represent Team USA at the Games:

Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc

Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier

An hour later, U.S. Figure Skating announced the ice dance roster. The following three teams will represent Team USA at the Games:

Madison Chock/Evan Bates

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue

Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker

Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Knierim/Frazier were forced to withdraw after Frazier contracted COVID .

Cain-Gribble/LeDuc won the pairs event at nationals Saturday night with a 145.84-point free skate, which contributed to a 225.23-point total.

Hours later, Chock/Bates topped friendly rivals Hubbell/Donohue, each delivering an emotional and brilliant skate. The total differences were minimal: Chock/Bates' 227.37-total to Hubbell/Donohue's 225.59.

During the men's short competition on Saturday, U.S. Figure Skating announced its women's team.

