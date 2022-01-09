U.S. Figure Skating announces men's team for 2022 Winter Olympics: Chen, Zhou, Brown

At 6:45pm ET, U.S. Figure Skating announced the men's roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The following three athletes will represent Team USA at the Games:

Nathan Chen

Vincent Zhou

Jason Brown

After breaking his own national short program record on Saturday, Chen performed a beautiful -- if imperfect -- free skate on Sunday for a gold medal-worthy 328.01 total. The win marks Chen's sixth straight U.S. Figure Skating Championships title. The Winter 2022 Games will mark Chen's second Olympic appearance, following PyeongChang 2018.

Zhou performed almost as well as Chen in the short program, but succumbed to nerves during a messy free skate on Sunday. He still squeaked into third place, following his second place finish at the 2021 event. Zhou -- who finished sixth at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics -- won the 2021 Skate America Grand Prix event.

The third berth became a much more controversial choice following the 2022 U.S. Nationals. Though Jason Brown had the stronger resume -- including medals at both his 2021 Grand Prix events this fall -- Ilia Malinin earned silver at the prestigious competition.