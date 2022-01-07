Time to Run it Back: FB Marshall girls aim to defend Class 5A State Championship in 2022

HOUSTON - Shahira Ehiemua admits there are still times that she sits back while looking at photos, videos or even the 2021 Class 5A State Championship trophy and finds herself in awe.

"It's like 'we really did that'," the second-year Fort Bend Marshall girls track coach said. "'We really did bring that championship home'. We just want to make it happen again."

Ehiemua, who ran at FB Marshall from 2007-2011 and was part of the fastest 4x100-meter relay team in school history, has enjoyed the offseason. The medals, the trophy, the rings but when September 16 hit, it was back to work for the Lady Buffs.

"We were state champions but we're not anymore, we have to go back and do that again," Ehiemua said. "Of course, we don't lose our accomplishment but it's a new year and a clean slate."

Fort Bend Marshall won the program's first-ever girls track and field state championship last year and the best thing for Ehiemua is the fact that the five girls she took into Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin a year ago are all back.

"They are back, better and stronger," Ehiemua said. "We're looking for great things."

University of Houston-commit Cesley Williams returns as the defending 400-meter state champion after posting a time of 54.07 a year ago. That time was her personal-best for 2021.

In the hurdles, defending 100-meter hurdle state champion Tairah Johnson, who is committed to North Carolina A&T, returns for her senior season. Johnson carried the momentum of her state title season into the summer winning the Louisiana Governor's Games, finishing third at The Outdoor Nationals and third at the USATF National Junior Olympics in July.

Johnson could also make some noise in the long jump in 2022 after finishing third at the Junior Olympics with a leap of 19-feet-0.75 inches, which is a personal-best and nearly a foot farther than she posted at state.

Desirae Roberts returns as another threat to complement Johnson in the hurdles. Last year, Roberts finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at state, but Ehiemua said she will add the 100-meter hurdles to her repertoire as well joining Johnson. They could end up being a solid one-two punch for the Lady Buffs in the hurdles.

Finally, they bring back members of their state champion 4x100-meter relay team and 4x200-meter relay team, including Shanice Walker and Janai Williams.

With the entire state championship team from a year ago back donning the black and yellow of FB Marshall it makes the Lady Buffs the surefire preseason favorite to run it back, but Ehiemua knows everyone in Texas will be coming for them in 2022.

"The girls know that nothing comes easy," Ehiemua said. "Since we did win last year, we know that this upcoming season it's not going to be easy. So, we still have to put in 100 percent like we've always done. Still have to work hard and know that we have people targeting us.

"Nobody wants to see us win again. That's our job, that's our motivation and that's our attitude and mindset going into this season."

Fort Bend Marshall girls open their 2022 season this weekend at the 2022 Texas A&M High School Indoor Classic. The action begins tomorrow in College Station.