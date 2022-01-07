RANKINGS: VYPE unveils updated girls basketball rankings with district play underway

HOUSTON - The 2021-2022 basketball season is in full swing and district play is underway as well.
So, which teams have climbed to the top of the rankings, or in some cases stayed up there, through the first half of the season. Check out VYPE's newest rankings for public, private school girls' hoops.
Public School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/6)
- Summer Creek Bulldogs
- Tompkins
- Manvel
- Shadow Creek
- Seven Lakes
- Tomball Memorial
- Houston Memorial
- Clear Brook
- Clear Creek
- Deer Park
Private School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/6)
- Houston Christian
- St. Agnes
- Village School
- St. Pius X
- Second Baptist School