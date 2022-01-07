RANKINGS: VYPE unveils updated girls basketball rankings with district play underway

HOUSTON - The 2021-2022 basketball season is in full swing and district play is underway as well.

So, which teams have climbed to the top of the rankings, or in some cases stayed up there, through the first half of the season. Check out VYPE's newest rankings for public, private school girls' hoops.

Public School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/6)

Summer Creek Bulldogs

Tompkins

Manvel

Shadow Creek

Seven Lakes

Tomball Memorial

Houston Memorial

Clear Brook

Clear Creek

Deer Park

Private School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/6)