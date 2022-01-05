Photo Gallery: Concordia Lutheran wins Gold Bracket of Houston Private School Classic

HOUSTON – Concordia Lutheran has continued its hot start to the year and did so in the 2021 Houston Private School Classic last week at Second Baptist School.

The Crusaders rattled off five wins, including John Cooper (98-74), Lutheran South Academy (79-45), Westbury Christian (93-78) and capped the tournament with a 66-47 victory over Grace Christian Academy to win the Gold Bracket.

With the win, Concordia Lutheran improved to 14-7 overall.

Concordia Lutheran is back in action on Friday facing Houston Christian in their final non-district contest before opening district play on January 18.

Check out photos from the championship game by VYPE’s Bradley Collier.