City of Houston honors legendary broadcaster with Bill Worrell Day

HOUSTON – Legendary Houston broadcaster Bill Worrell, known by many for being the longtime play-by-play voice of the Houston Rockets, was honored Wednesday by the city of Houston.

“So, therefore, I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the city of Houston, hereby proudly proclaim Jan. 7, 2022 as Bill Worrell Day in the city of Houston,” Turner said on Wednesday during a city council meeting. “Congratulations for a lifetime of achievement.”

A Houston native and a graduate from the University of Houston, Worrell was the Sports Director at KPRC 2 from 1974-1980. He also was an analyst for Houston Astros telecasts and did play-by-play for Houston Oilers games, among other duties and accomplishments.

“Thank you so much,” Worrell said after the Mayor’s proclamation. “Being a native Houstonian and watching this city grow over the years, it has made me proud to be a Houstonian.

“What this city does is hold out a promise to people that if you come here and work hard, you will be successful.”

Worrell stepped aside from his longtime daily Rockets duties last year after May 14, with the intent to be a special contributor this season to Rockets broadcasts and then retiring. He had started calling Rockets games in 1980.

You can view the full video of the city honoring Bill Worrell, along with comments from Worrell and city officials, below.