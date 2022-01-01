🔒 Top FanDuel NFL value picks for Week 17

If you’ve followed our picks so far, you’ve likely done well. Now, it’s time for Week 17′s value plays in order for you to stack your Sunday fantasy football lineups!

First off, the goal should be to have either Jonathan Taylor ($10,000) or Cooper Kupp ($10,200) on your rosters because those two, although the most expensive, have very favorable matchups that line up for huge games.

So, without further adieu...

Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers $6,400

Most of the time, it’s wise to spend less for a quarterback considering most QB’s have relatively similar numbers unless you’re in the very elite group. Lance not only has a chance to start against a Texans defense that, while they play hard, can be vulnerable. The 49ers will likely rely heavily on the run as they have all season, and with Elijah Mitchell coming back, that’s likely how the game script will go. However, Lance should still have his opportunities. Not only that, he’s proven he is certainly a threat to run the ball when given the chance. Back on Oct. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, he rushed 16 times for 89 yards. If Lance can get two or more touchdowns with potentially one of them on the ground, he’ll have made this a quality value play. He’s certainly got a matchup to where he can be capable of such.

Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams $7,100

Michel is absolutely the main man in the Ram’s backfield currently with Darrell Henderson out and Cam Akers potentially playing, but likely still needing to work his way back slowly if he does play. Michel has 223 yards rushing over the last two weeks. The game script of the Rams’ matchup with the Ravens should be pass-heavy to start, but once the Rams shred that Ravens secondary and grab a lead, look for Michel to ground and pound and run the clock, with a potential huge game coming your way.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks $6,900

Penny has always had the talent. Now, he’s getting his chance to carry the ball and, when facing a weaker run defense, he has shown he can dominate. He’s faced the Bears and Texans in two of his last three games, and in those games, Penny has totaled over 270 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. Against the Lions’ run defense, Penny can expect another strong performance with likely at least a touchdown, maybe two.

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills $6,000

It feels like Zack Moss and Matt Breida are jockeying for the spot behind Singletary, but either way, Singletary is getting most of the carries these days out of the Buffalo Bills’ backfield. The Bills should be able to dominate the Falcons on Sunday, meaning there will be time for the Bills to use their ground game to clinch the game away. Singletary had 12 carries last week with a score. The next highest among running backs was Moss with three carries. Having scored in each of the last two weeks, Singletary is a very good value play at his current price given this week’s matchup.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions $6,900

At this point, it really doesn’t matter who plays quarterback for the Lions, it’s clear St. Brown will get the targets and that he will make plays. St. Brown has had double-digit targets in each of his last four games, totaling 46 targets, 35 catches, 340 yards, and three touchdowns. The Seahawks’ pass defense is not good. I expect the Seahawks to win with lots of Rashaad Penny (see above) and enough offense to overcome their own issues, which will dictate the Lions will pass even more in the direction of St. Brown.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans $6,500

Hey, there’s a Houston Texans sighting in my writing! With the improved play of Davis Mills, it’s fair to consider various Texans such as Mills or Rex Burkhead. However, the Niners do have a decent defense, and Mills will likely still have a few hiccups from time to time. I expect the Niners to have a bit more success than the Chargers in limiting Burkhead, which then makes Cooks especially important because I do think the Niners will likely lead for most of the game and the Texans will likely have to take to the air to stay in the game. With all that being said, Cooks has by far proven to be Mills’ most trusted threat. Over his last two games, Cooks has 21 targets, 15 catches, 203 yards, and two scores. The Niners’ pass defense has been good this year, but their cornerbacks are vulnerable. Cooks could have a big game here.

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals $5,500

With DeAndre Hopkins out of the lineup, Ertz has certainly been one of the beneficiaries for increased targets. In the last two weeks, Ertz has totaled 24 targets for 14 catches and 128 yards. The touchdowns will eventually come. I expect the Cowboys to limit Christian Kirk quite a bit, meaning Ertz could become the main source for passing production in a game where I see the Cards passing a lot. As far as tight ends, Foster Moreau of the Raiders at $5,200 is also a good value with Darren Waller out, but I see Ertz as having more potential to have the much bigger game.

Buffalo Bills, DEF $4,500

The Atlanta Falcons’ offense is a mess - this should be a prime opportunity for the Bills’ defense to dominate and then perhaps create turnovers for scores. If you really want to save on defense, the Houston Texans at $3,300 could be a flier to take. I would go for the much safer pick with the Bills, but obviously, there is a chance the Texans can take advantage of Trey Lance’s youth and inexperience. As I said, this is only if you really need to cut back on funds - the Bills are the much safer pick for a good price at $4,500.