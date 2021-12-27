That’s what victory tastes like

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Rex Burkhead #28 of the Houston Texans in action against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It had been a while, but over the weekend we were reminded how sweet victory can be...

Happy Monday all -- this is Vanessa Richardson writing to you this week. I’m excited because today I get to write about a Texans win. It wasn’t just a small win. The Texans dominated.

Yes, they’re still 4-11. But we’ll take small victories in a year that is most certainly a rebuild.

Stars of the game

Beyond the 41-29 win over the Chargers as a whole, the individual performances were impressive. Running back Rex Burkhead had a career high 149 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills looked way beyond his first year in the NFL, completing 21 of 27 passes for 254 yards. And how about Jonathan Owens? We never got tired of seeing his girlfriend Simone Biles cheering after a great defensive play.

Why it worked

The Texans were two touchdown underdogs heading into the game, but the team dominated from the beginning. What stands out about this win was how in sync the locker room was after. Justin Reid even commented on how makeshift the roster seemed, but they got the job done. And I say makeshift because...

COVID-19

Keep in mind, last week, this roster had 23 men on the COVID reserve list. In a few short days, they activated players from the practice squad and simply made it work against a Chargers team expected to clobber them.

What’s next?

The Texans play on the road against San Francisco (8-7) next week on Jan. 2 and then wrap up against the Titans (10-5) at home on Jan. 9.