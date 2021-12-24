Former A&M football star Deshazor Everett involved in fatal car crash Thursday

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 10: Deshazor Everett #22 of the Washington Football Team in action during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Former Texas A&M football star and current NFL player Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash on Thursday night where the passenger in his vehicle died.

According to Loudoun County authorities in Virginia, the accident took place Thursday evening at around 9:15 p.m. when the vehicle Everett was driving left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.

Everett, 29, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Everett made one of Texas A&M’s biggest football plays in recent history, making the game-clinching interception at the goal line to seal an Aggies 29-24 win over No. 1 Alabama in 2012. This was the Aggies team quarterbacked by Johnny Manziel.

Although Everett did not hear his name called in the 2015 NFL Draft, he worked his way up from the Washington practice squad to solidify his spot on the roster and has been with the Washington Football Team since 2015. This season, Everett played in each of Washington’s 14 games. For his career, the defensive back has played in 89 games, with 17 starts, making two career interceptions.

Washington Football Team released the following statement on Friday morning.