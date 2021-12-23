LEVELING UP: Grays eager for more at new home at Pearland

But she wanted more.

So, Grays transferred to Pearland High School, and the 6-foot-3 forward/center is ranked as one of the best in the Class of 2023 in the Greater Houston area.

"I think it'll help me with my scoring and my leadership," Grays said of the move to Pearland. "I want to talk more on the court and just think faster. Make stronger basketball decisions. I need to be quicker on my feet. My post defense can always be better."

Both of Gray's parents played at Saint Louis University, but it was her older sister, Kori, who got her interested in hoops.

"I was like, 'OK, if you're going to play basketball, I'm going to play basketball,'" Grays said. "She seemed to love it. I was like, 'That looks fun. Why not?'"

In the TAPPS 6A State Championship game her freshman year, Grays had nine points and a game-high 16 rebounds in the win.

But what makes her special is her "high motor".

"Running the floor and going all out, those are things I do naturally," Grays said.

Grays will be a great catch for college, but for now she'll settle for being better than she was the day before.

"I'm my biggest competition," Grays said. "I want to accomplish more than what I did yesterday. My parents taught me to just never give up. Persevere. "I'm capable of a lot more than I think I am."

