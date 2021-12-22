RECRUITING: Stratford’s Dawes picking up major offers in junior season

HOUSTON - When Keanu Dawes walks into a gym it is easy to see why the Stratford junior is garnering national recruiting attention.

Standing at 6-foot-8, Dawes has helped the Spartans to an 12-3 start to the season and the success he has had on the court for the Spartans has translated into collegiate attention.

In the month of December, Dawes has received offers from Texas A&M, TCU and most recently Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Vols. A trio of major-high DI offers.

"It has been pretty cool to see the hard work paying off and to start being recruited," Dawes said. "I expected it to come at some point but not really as soon and fast as it did, I feel like right when the school season started my recruitment started to take off."

Of his seven offers, including Rice and Sam Houston, Dawes admitted the one from the Bearkats in September was special because it was his first Division I offer.

Ad

With the offers rolling in, we asked Dawes what he likes and needs to improve on in his game.

"The thing that I like most about my game is that I am very versatile, I feel like I can play any position on the court and do almost everything," Dawes said. "But I want to improve on staying consistent more."

The 411 w/ Keanu Dawes

VYPE: What's your hype song?

Dawes: Stop Breathing by Playboi Carti

VYPE: What's your favorite movie?

Dawes: The Original Space Jam

VYPE: What's your dream car?

Dawes: 2021 Red Eye Hellcat

VYPE: Who are two famous athletes you would want to have lunch with?

Dawes: Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic

VYPE: Who inspires you?

Dawes: My mom.