FINAL: North Shore defeats Duncanville 17-10 for the UIL Class 6A D1 State Title

In a thrilling fight to the finish, the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs defeated the Duncanville Panthers by a 17-10 score. The victory marks the third time that North Shore has posted a championship victory over Duncanville at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. To see photos from the game, visit out instant gallery! To read a full recap, become a VYPE Insider today!

With their heads in the game and a focus on the prize at the end of the four quarters, North Shore entered the field ready to go. Kaleb Bailey found Jhalyn Bailey late in the first quarter for the first score of the game on a three-yard pass. Duncanville got on the board in the second quarter with a one-yard rush from Jordan Crook. The teams went into halftime with a tied game.

Coming into the second half, both defenses played as strong as fans have seen them play all season. Duncanville was able to hold North Shore to only a field goal in the third quarter before being held to a field goal themselves. Late in the fourth quarter, K. Bailey found David Amador for an amazing 39-yard touchdown pass into the end zone for the final score of the game. Forced to punt with only 10 seconds left in the game, it looked like Duncanville was going to be given the opportunity to make a last-ditch effort to force an overtime, but upon an officials timeout for a review on the punt, the Panthers were called for having twelve men on the field. Duncanville was given the penalty while North Shore was given the ball for a victory formation end to the game.

Ad

“These kids they respect and understand what it takes to grind through this program. Week after week, practice after practice... it’s one of those things that I think, because there’s so much invested, it just makes it so much more special,” North Shore head coach Jon Kay said during the post-game press conference regarding the Saturday evening victory.