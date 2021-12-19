Balanced attack leads No. 14 Houston past Oklahoma St. 72-61

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) works against Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader.

Marcus Sasser added 15 points and Kyler Edwards had 13 for the Cougars (10-2).

Bryce Williams led Oklahoma State (7-4) with 17 points, the only Cowboy to score in double figures.

Houston led 57-55 with 4:31 left in the second half before going on a 10-2 run. Eight points came from Shead, including both of his 3-pointers in the game.

Earlier, with the score tied 11-11 eight minutes in, Houston had a 10-point burst that included three consecutive 3-pointers by Edwards. That put him over 1,000 career points in his four-year college career — the first three seasons at Texas Tech.

With the Cougars leading 35-23, the Cowboys scored the final seven points of the half to pull within 35-30 at halftime. The streak began with a layup by Isaac Likekele and a tap-in by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe off an assist by Likekele.

The scheduled game between No. 23 Colorado State and Tulsa was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Colorado State’s team.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Went into play ranked 10th in NCAA Division I scoring defense, allowing 56.4 points per game. It continued to by stingy on that end Saturday, as Oklahoma State shot 36.0% from the floor, 3 of 18 behind the arc.

Oklahoma State: Must do its offensive damage inside, given it shoots few 3-pointers and makes a small percentage (29.7% going into play). The Cowboys outscored the Cougars 19-10 on second-chance points.

UP NEXT:

Houston: Will close out its pre-conference schedule Wednesday at home against Texas State.

Oklahoma State: Playing USC on Tuesday in Oklahoma City’s Compete 4 Cause Classic before entering Big 12 play.

