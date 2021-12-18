By the Numbers: Katy Paetow’s incredible first state title broken down

ARLINGTON - There are so many moments throughout a game.

But at the end there are just the numbers to break down, one of those being the final score - which in this case was 27-24 in favor of Katy Paetow. Here is a breakdown of the biggest numbers from the historic night.

12, 112 -

That was the attendance for the Class 5A Division I State Championship game on Friday night inside AT&T Stadium.

363 - That is the number of total yards that Paetow amassed through the night in the victory. Of those, 165 came in the air and the other 198 came on the ground.

112 - That is the number of yards that Jacob Brown amassed in the win. Brown averaged 3.4 yards per carry and scored his lone touchdown of the night in overtime.

94 - Kole Wilson made some crucial catches all night long for Paetow. He finished with nine catches for 94 yards, averaging 10.4 yards per catch.

31:45 - This is the amount of time that Paetow held the ball during the game. Keeping the ball out of the hands of College Station's explosive offense may have been the best defensive play of the night.

10 - Alex Kilgore, who we knew was going to be a force on the defensive side of the ball finished with 10 tackles to lead the team. The number 10 also represents the number of football state titles that Katy ISD owns. Nine are held by Katy and now the other is held by Katy Paetow.

9 - Kentrell Webb, who was named the State Championship game Defensive MVP, had nine total tackles and a crucial first-half-closing interception inside the five-yard-line as well.

3 - That is the number of fourth downs that Paetow converted in the win, including a crucial fourth down in the first overtime, which set up the eventual game-winning score.

2 - That is the number of turnovers that Paetow's defense forced in the game. One was the interception by Webb and the other was a sack-fumble by Tyler Silves, which was picked up by Kilgore in the second half.

1 - This is State Championship No. 1 for Katy Paetow

OFFENSIVE PLAY OF THE GAME

DEFENSIVE PLAY OF THE GAME

Full Game Highlights