KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Katy Paetow’s Kole Wilson

Our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Kole Wilson, a wide receiver at Katy Paetow!

Wilson was nominated by his coach, B.J. Gotte, who said he’s a true leader on this Paetow team.

Wilson is also humble!

“It means a lot, but it’s not just me,” Wilson said. “It has to do with plays, all the practice we do throughout the week, the line, the quarterback, so it’s not just me.”

“He had a heck of a game last week and just being on offense and special teams he did a great job for us catching and returning the kicks, and blocking for his teammates,” Gotte said.

The Paetow Panthers go for the state title Friday night against College Station. Good luck, guys!