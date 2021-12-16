National Signing Day: Dickinson’s Green to Aggies fueled by tight end success

HOUSTON – Watching how Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M offense utilizes the tight end position is something that has always caught the attention of Donovan Green.

This past season, in the Aggies’ 12 games, in fact, the leading receiver for Texas A&M was – a tight end.

Former Dickinson Gator Jalen Wydermyer led the team with 515 yards on 40 catches, averaging 12.88 yards per catch and four touchdowns on the season.

Green, who just wrapped up his senior season at Dickinson, signed to Texas A&M on Wednesday and could be the next big-time tight end in the Aggie offense.

“[Jimbo Fisher] has shown me how much they use tight ends and how they can produce them at a high enough level to go to the next level,” Green said. “You can’t beat that with words.”

The Dickinson senior in 12 games for the Gators in 2021 reeled in 27 catches to lead the team with 602 yards, averaging 22.3 yards per catch, and nine touchdowns.

Ad

In his career, Green finished with 76 catches for 1,510 yards and 15 scores for the John Snelson-led Gators.

“Donovan Green is probably as good as I’ve ever coached,” “He is the total package. Person, student, athlete, teammate. He just is a coach on the field. He’s a team first guy. So talented and we’re going to see him off in the NFL one day.”

As Green was all smiles sitting at the table decked out in Texas A&M memorabilia with a table of cupcakes decorated and custom popcorn bags with the A&M logo, it was a day he dreamed of that is now reality.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to go to the next level,” Green said. “Football has been a part of my life my whole life and after getting recruited it just hit me that I’m suited to go to the next level. Now with me signing and it’s official, it’s really hitting me that I’ve made it.”