Katy four-star DE Sylla signs with Texas A&M

Katy High four-star defensive end Malick Sylla officially signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Sylla committed to the Aggies on Jan. 17 of this year and held 32 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas, among others. Sylla never wavered in his commitment to A&M and joins teammate and defensive back Bobby Taylor as part of the Aggies’ vaunted recruiting class.

“It felt like a second home,” Sylla said. “It’s like Katy High School. It’s a tradition school. It has rich culture. It’s somewhere you want to be. It was an environment I wanted to be in. I knew I could go in, work and hopefully win a national championship.”

Sylla was enamored with A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting pitch.

“He had a mindset to him that it’s not over yet,” Sylla said. “We’re going to win and we’re going to power through things.”

The three-year letterman compiled 129 total tackles with 33 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, six caused fumbles and an interception for the Tigers. Over his three-year varsity career, Sylla helped Katy win 39 of 42 games and the 2020 Class 6A-Division II state championship.

“You learn how to put your head down and work,” Sylla said of playing at Katy. “You’re up here at campus all day, working, trying to get better. That’s definitely going to help me transition on to college. Hard work separates you when everyone is talented.”