EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Amendola takes over at Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran got their man.

One of the names most synonymous in Houston high school football has come out of retirement to take over Sader Nation… Willie Amendola.

Amendola won a Class 5A DII UIL State Title in 2011 with an upstart Dekaney Wildcats. Dekaney went 14-2 and defeated Cibolo Steele 34-14 in the championship game. program before overseeing athletics on a macro level as Spring ISD’s athletic director. He also oversaw the construction of Planet Ford Stadium in Spring -- a state-of-the-art facility on the north side of Houston.

Amendola joined the coaching staff at Westfield High School and served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Mustangs. He then was selected to open Dekaney High School in 2007.

He has been in education for over 40 years years. Prior to coming to Spring, he taught and coached in the Houston, Klein and Aldine school districts. He graduated for Northeastern University in Boston and earned a Master of Administration degree from Sam Houston State University.

His son, Danny Amendola, starred at Texas Tech and has played in the NFL since 2008. He's won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

He is taking over the Crusaders’ program that went 4-7 overall and 4-2 in district play.