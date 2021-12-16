BREAKING NEWS: Kam Dewberry Signs to Texas A&M and Adds to Stacked Class

National Signing Day has been crazy to say the least with everyone’s eyes looking towards top name recruits and none was bigger than Atascocita OL Kam Dewberry. Kam had three schools he was deciding from: Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

The Atascocita Offensive Lineman made his decision in front of fans, coaches, family and friends with the ultimate choice being Texas A&M who already have a top recruiting class in the nation.

After the Signing we caught up with Kam about his decision to go to A&M.

When asked about why he chose A&M over these other school's, the main emphasis was that " It was the best family atmosphere I got out of everybody else and felt more home there". Kam also mentioned the fact that he plans to try and compete, get better everyday and to compete for National Championships.

A special guest in former Atascocita OL and current Aggie Kenyon Green made an appearance for Dewberry's signing and when asked about Kenyon showing up Dewberry said " Thats my dog, I love that boy right their. We have a really tight connection and it felt good to have him there."

The Aggies now have the number 1 recruiting class in the nation and should be very excited about the talented Kam Dewberry.