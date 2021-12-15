Young North Shore team ready for yet another matchup with Duncanville

Powerhouse North Shore high school football is preparing to play on the state's biggest stage on Saturday for the state championship. KPRC 2's Vanessa Richardson caught up with the team before their big game.

North Shore faces a familiar opponent as they take on Duncanville for the state title.

“I love the competition,” said North Shore’s head coach, Jon Kay. “I think they’re a phenomenal football team and extremely well coached. They play incredibly hard. I hope they’d say the same thing about us, and to put this brand of football on a stage like this to me is pretty special.”

“I just love the bond of our team and our team chemistry, and how we tune out the outsiders,” said North Shore’s star defensive back, Denver Harris. “We pretty much just came in here and worked hard for the state championship.”

This matchup with a Duncanville team that just blew out Southlake Carroll 35-9 in the state semifinals is bound to be a challenging game and even though the North Shore bunch is a relatively young group, they certainly believe they can get it done.

“This is one of the youngest groups we’ve had so far, and we have amazing talent that we just have to keep working on and push through, and we’re going to be amazing,” North Shore receiver David Amador II said.

“Obviously you see them mature as football players, but to grow as young men, mature, understand what they have at stake; it’s been fun to watch and be part of,” Kay said.

North Shore’s 6A-Division I state championship game with Duncanville is scheduled to be played this Saturday at 3 p.m. in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

KPRC 2′s Vanessa Richardson caught up with the Mustangs before their big game - you can watch her report in the video above.