Klein Cain star WR Golden commits to UH

Matthew Golden is staying home.

The dynamic 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver verbally committed to the University of Houston on Tuesday evening. Golden intends to formally sign with the Cougars at 12:30 p.m. on Early Signing Day on Wednesday at the school’s auditorium.

The three-year letterman and four-star recruit compiled 3,242 receiving yards with 32 receiving touchdowns and 37 total touchdowns at Klein Cain. Golden, who decommitted from TCU in early November, went on an official visit to Houston last weekend, after which he told head coach Dana Holgorsen that he was committing.

“They never stopped recruiting me, even when I committed to TCU,” Golden said. “They stayed in contact with me and kept pushing at me hard. The relationship with them is just different.”

Golden said he established a relationship with Houston sophomore receiver Nathaniel Dell that also made an impact.

“It was somewhere I know they love to throw the ball,” Golden said. “Relationships are big to me and I was able to build that. (Dell), he’s doing everything they want him to do. Talking to him every day, I could see myself coming in there and competing and doing everything he’s doing, too.”

Ad

Golden is graduating early and will be on campus at Houston in January.

“Everything fell where it’s supposed to go,” he said. “All the stress is gone, so I’m just focused on coming in and competing. They’ll move me around a lot, inside and outside, but I just want to earn that spot and be ready for that first game.”

Golden held 26 offers overall, including LSU, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas and Wisconsin, among others.

“I learned to stay up, no matter what, and just keep working,” Golden said of the recruiting process. “Never get too comfortable. Keep my head down and keep going. Everything I’ve gotten, I’ve worked for, so I just try and keep that in my head.”

Playing for UH, Golden said, is a “dream come true.”

“I get to put on for my city,” he said. “All my people are going to be there, so it’s good.”