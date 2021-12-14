SIGNING DAY CENTRAL: Malatesta’s Houston Hot 100

Two days before the Early Signing Day for college football, it’s chaos.
With college coaches moving around a violent job carousel, some high school prospects are getting caught up in the wash. Time waits for no one, so let’s see where Houston's best will be playing their college ball... for now.
VYPE's HOT 100
No. 1 Conner Weigman, Bridgeland, QB, Texas A&M
No. 2 Denver Harris, North Shore, DB
No. 3 Harold Perkins, Cy Park, Athlete
No. 4 Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek, OL, Texas
No. 5 Kameron Dewberry, Atascocita, OL
No. 6 Kris Ross, North Shore, DT, Texas
No. 7 Chris Marshall, FB Marshall, WR, Texas A&M
No. 8 Malick Sylla, Katy, DE, Texas A&M
No. 9 Donovan Green, Dickinson, TE, Texas A&M
No. 10 Matthew Golden, Klein Cain, WR
No. 11 Dillon Bell, Kinkaid, WR, Georgia
No. 12 Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake, DB, Georgia
No. 13 Martrell Harris, The Woodlands, LB, Texas A&M
No. 14 Noah Thomas, Clear Springs, WR, Texas A&M
No. 15 AJ Holmes, Westfield, DT
No. 16 PJ Williams, Dickinson, OL, Texas A&M
No. 17 Caleb Douglas, Hightower, WR
No. 18 Nicholas Anderson, Katy, WR, Oklahoma
No. 19 Ty Kana, Katy, LB, Texas Tech
No. 20 Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain, RB, Texas (foregoes senior season)
…
No. 21 Justin Medlock, Manvel, LB
No. 22 Bobby Taylor, Katy, DB, Texas A&M
No. 23 Quardale Patt, Stafford, DT, Houston
No. 24 Gerrod Henderson, Spring, DT
No. 25 Dylan Dixson, Pearland, S, Colorado
No. 26 Timi Gagophien, Hastings, OL, Ole Miss
No. 27 Bishop Davenport, Spring, QB, Utah State
No. 28 Marcus Scott II, Conroe, DB, Missouri
No. 29 Joshua Wiggins, Klein Oak, DB, Colorado
No. 30 Owen Pewee, Cy Park, LB, UTSA
…
No. 31 Collin Wright, Manvel, S, Stanford
No. 32 Bryce Simpson, Cy Ranch, OL, Baylor
No. 33 Tyler King, Alief Taylor, WR, Texas Tech
No. 34 Carter Brown, Dawson, K, Arizona State
No. 35 Bert Emanuel Jr., Ridge Point, QB
No. 36 Kaden Sieracki, The Woodlands, OL, Baylor
No. 37 Tai Leonard, North Shore, DE
No. 38 Tevin Shaw, Manvel, OL, Houston
No. 39 JP Deeter, Manvel, DT, Purdue
No. 40 Cale Hellums, Tomball, QB, Army
…
No. 41 Trudell Berry, Baytown Lee, WR, Vanderbilt
No. 42 Cody Mladenka, College Park, TE, Baylor
No. 43 Logan Tanner, St. Pius X, TE, San Diego State
No. 44 Cardell Williams, Westfield, QB, Tulsa
No. 45 Dorian Friend, Spring, DB
No. 46 Keith Wheeler, Atascocita, WR, Tulsa
No. 47 Calvin Harvey, Ridge Point, OL, Oklahoma State
No. 48 Christian Williams, FB Marshall, OL, Louisiana Lafayette
No. 49 Jhalyn Bailey, North Shore, WR
No. 50 Kivon Wright, Manvel, DE, Boston College
…
No. 51 Colby McCalister, Clear Brook, DB, Kansas State
No. 52 Chase Sowell, Atascocita, WR
No. 53 Randy Masters, Yates, WR, UNLV
No. 54 Chibby Nwajuaku, Cy Ranch, DT, Rice
No. 55 Jaydon Johnson, FB Marshall, WR, ULL
No. 56 Reece Sylvester, Baytown, DB, Rice
No. 57 Bra’lon Jones, Spring, LB
No. 58 Bryce Grays, FBCA, DB, Washington State
No. 59 Van Wells, CE King, OL
No. 60 Sean Dubose Jr., Tompkins, DE, New Mexico
…
No. 61 Jacobe Chester, FB Marshall, DB, Sam Houston
No. 62 Landon Roaten, Tomball, OL, Tulsa
No. 63 Thomas Jewett, Strake Jesuit, TE, Sam Houston State
No. 64 Jeffrey Ugo, George Ranch, DB
No. 65 Adari Haulcy, FB Marshall, DB, New Mexico
No. 66 Ben Ferguson, The Woodlands, WR
No. 67 Travis Bates, Tomball, DT, Colorado State
No. 68 Terrance Cullivan, Bridgeland, DB, Air Force
No. 69 Camron Cooper, Dayton, DT
No. 70 Jacoby Brass, North Shore, DT
…
No. 71 DeJuan Lewis, Shadow Creek, LB
No. 72 Eli Smith, Second Baptist, RB, Villanova
No. 73 Demone Green, Heights, DL
No. 74 Jerrell Wimbley, CE King, RB, SFA
No. 75 Kendrell Webb, Paetow, DB
No. 76 Isaiah Bogerty, Stafford, DE
No. 77 De’Monte Seymore, Manvel, RB, Central Arkansas
No. 78 Ky Woods, Clear Springs, RB
No. 79 David Oke, Hastings, DL
No. 80 CJ Dumas, Paetow, QB
…
No. 81 Dorian Gates, Klein Oak, DT
No. 82 Brooke Honore Jr., Manvel, P/WR
No. 83 Austin Yeager, Foster, OL, Incarnate Word
No. 84 Duke Leonard, Cy Woods, OL, Fordham
No. 85 Hayden Jansky, Magnolia West, DT
No. 86 Demetrius Strahan, Crosby, OL, Incarnate Word
No. 87 Kent Battle, North Shore, LB
No. 88 Cameron Gray, Dobie, Athlete
No. 89 Jaiden Robertson, Dekaney, DB
No. 90 Corey Flagg, North Shore, DB
…
No. 91 Tyler Lee, Tomball, OL, Army
No. 92 Jake Ferree, Clear Springs, DE
No. 93 Kentrell Mason, Humble, OL
No. 94 Jalen Morrison, Heights, QB
No. 95 Jake Sock, Pearland, QB
No. 96 Michael McBride, Clear Springs, LB
No. 97 Everett Skillern, Second Baptist, LB, Brown
No. 98 McCoy Casey, Crosby, DE
No. 99 Jacob Brown, Paetow, RB
No. 100 Luke Roaten, Tomball, DL