SIGNING DAY CENTRAL: Malatesta’s Houston Hot 100

Two days before the Early Signing Day for college football, it’s chaos.

With college coaches moving around a violent job carousel, some high school prospects are getting caught up in the wash. Time waits for no one, so let’s see where Houston's best will be playing their college ball... for now.

VYPE's HOT 100

No. 1 Conner Weigman, Bridgeland, QB, Texas A&M

No. 2 Denver Harris, North Shore, DB

No. 3 Harold Perkins, Cy Park, Athlete

No. 4 Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek, OL, Texas

No. 5 Kameron Dewberry, Atascocita, OL

No. 6 Kris Ross, North Shore, DT, Texas

No. 7 Chris Marshall, FB Marshall, WR, Texas A&M

No. 8 Malick Sylla, Katy, DE, Texas A&M

No. 9 Donovan Green, Dickinson, TE, Texas A&M

No. 10 Matthew Golden, Klein Cain, WR

No. 11 Dillon Bell, Kinkaid, WR, Georgia

No. 12 Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake, DB, Georgia

No. 13 Martrell Harris, The Woodlands, LB, Texas A&M

No. 14 Noah Thomas, Clear Springs, WR, Texas A&M

No. 15 AJ Holmes, Westfield, DT

No. 16 PJ Williams, Dickinson, OL, Texas A&M

No. 17 Caleb Douglas, Hightower, WR

No. 18 Nicholas Anderson, Katy, WR, Oklahoma

No. 19 Ty Kana, Katy, LB, Texas Tech

No. 20 Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain, RB, Texas (foregoes senior season)

No. 21 Justin Medlock, Manvel, LB

No. 22 Bobby Taylor, Katy, DB, Texas A&M

No. 23 Quardale Patt, Stafford, DT, Houston

No. 24 Gerrod Henderson, Spring, DT

No. 25 Dylan Dixson, Pearland, S, Colorado

No. 26 Timi Gagophien, Hastings, OL, Ole Miss

No. 27 Bishop Davenport, Spring, QB, Utah State

No. 28 Marcus Scott II, Conroe, DB, Missouri

No. 29 Joshua Wiggins, Klein Oak, DB, Colorado

No. 30 Owen Pewee, Cy Park, LB, UTSA

No. 31 Collin Wright, Manvel, S, Stanford

No. 32 Bryce Simpson, Cy Ranch, OL, Baylor

No. 33 Tyler King, Alief Taylor, WR, Texas Tech

No. 34 Carter Brown, Dawson, K, Arizona State

No. 35 Bert Emanuel Jr., Ridge Point, QB

No. 36 Kaden Sieracki, The Woodlands, OL, Baylor

No. 37 Tai Leonard, North Shore, DE

No. 38 Tevin Shaw, Manvel, OL, Houston

No. 39 JP Deeter, Manvel, DT, Purdue

No. 40 Cale Hellums, Tomball, QB, Army

No. 41 Trudell Berry, Baytown Lee, WR, Vanderbilt

No. 42 Cody Mladenka, College Park, TE, Baylor

No. 43 Logan Tanner, St. Pius X, TE, San Diego State

No. 44 Cardell Williams, Westfield, QB, Tulsa

No. 45 Dorian Friend, Spring, DB

No. 46 Keith Wheeler, Atascocita, WR, Tulsa

No. 47 Calvin Harvey, Ridge Point, OL, Oklahoma State

No. 48 Christian Williams, FB Marshall, OL, Louisiana Lafayette

No. 49 Jhalyn Bailey, North Shore, WR

No. 50 Kivon Wright, Manvel, DE, Boston College

No. 51 Colby McCalister, Clear Brook, DB, Kansas State

No. 52 Chase Sowell, Atascocita, WR

No. 53 Randy Masters, Yates, WR, UNLV

No. 54 Chibby Nwajuaku, Cy Ranch, DT, Rice

No. 55 Jaydon Johnson, FB Marshall, WR, ULL

No. 56 Reece Sylvester, Baytown, DB, Rice

No. 57 Bra’lon Jones, Spring, LB

No. 58 Bryce Grays, FBCA, DB, Washington State

No. 59 Van Wells, CE King, OL

No. 60 Sean Dubose Jr., Tompkins, DE, New Mexico

No. 61 Jacobe Chester, FB Marshall, DB, Sam Houston

No. 62 Landon Roaten, Tomball, OL, Tulsa

No. 63 Thomas Jewett, Strake Jesuit, TE, Sam Houston State

No. 64 Jeffrey Ugo, George Ranch, DB

No. 65 Adari Haulcy, FB Marshall, DB, New Mexico

No. 66 Ben Ferguson, The Woodlands, WR

No. 67 Travis Bates, Tomball, DT, Colorado State

No. 68 Terrance Cullivan, Bridgeland, DB, Air Force

No. 69 Camron Cooper, Dayton, DT

No. 70 Jacoby Brass, North Shore, DT

No. 71 DeJuan Lewis, Shadow Creek, LB

No. 72 Eli Smith, Second Baptist, RB, Villanova

No. 73 Demone Green, Heights, DL

No. 74 Jerrell Wimbley, CE King, RB, SFA

No. 75 Kendrell Webb, Paetow, DB

No. 76 Isaiah Bogerty, Stafford, DE

No. 77 De’Monte Seymore, Manvel, RB, Central Arkansas

No. 78 Ky Woods, Clear Springs, RB

No. 79 David Oke, Hastings, DL

No. 80 CJ Dumas, Paetow, QB

No. 81 Dorian Gates, Klein Oak, DT

No. 82 Brooke Honore Jr., Manvel, P/WR

No. 83 Austin Yeager, Foster, OL, Incarnate Word

No. 84 Duke Leonard, Cy Woods, OL, Fordham

No. 85 Hayden Jansky, Magnolia West, DT

No. 86 Demetrius Strahan, Crosby, OL, Incarnate Word

No. 87 Kent Battle, North Shore, LB

No. 88 Cameron Gray, Dobie, Athlete

No. 89 Jaiden Robertson, Dekaney, DB

No. 90 Corey Flagg, North Shore, DB

No. 91 Tyler Lee, Tomball, OL, Army

No. 92 Jake Ferree, Clear Springs, DE

No. 93 Kentrell Mason, Humble, OL

No. 94 Jalen Morrison, Heights, QB

No. 95 Jake Sock, Pearland, QB

No. 96 Michael McBride, Clear Springs, LB

No. 97 Everett Skillern, Second Baptist, LB, Brown

No. 98 McCoy Casey, Crosby, DE

No. 99 Jacob Brown, Paetow, RB

No. 100 Luke Roaten, Tomball, DL