WATER WONDERS: Lamar CISD Swimming Photo Gallery

Last season, Fulshear had the highest finish by a Lamar CISD team in a long while last season when the girls finished seventh at State.

Sophomore Kailey Kennedy is a Charger to keep an eye on. Foster also had a great showing at State, competing in 10 events. Sophomore Lola Trujillo is a Falcon with a bright future ahead of her. George Ranch’s boys and girls 200 freestyle relays qualified for State. Senior Longhorn Reese Voelkel is a Regional Champ in the backstroke. Terry also represented at State.

The bottom line: Lamar CISD was strong in the water in 2021. Expect more of the same in 2022.

Raven Jordan, BF Terry

Kailey Kennedy, Fulshear

Ana Saravia, Lamar Consolidated

Connor Sugawara, BF Terry

Manuel Galarza, Lamar Consolidated

Paulo Cataquis, Fulshear

Lillie Sczech, George Ranch

Jonas Tuttle, George Ranch

LCISD Divers: Foster’s Karleigh Niles, Fulshear’s Addisyn Stevenson and George Ranch’s Lainie Light

BF Terry’s Colin Felan, Leah Rincones, Raven Jordan and Connor Sugawara

Suzie Cook, Foster

Fulshear’s Addisyn Stevenson, Paulo Cataquis, Ellie Paisley, Cannon Steen and Kailey Kennedy

George Ranch’s Jonas Tuttle, Lainie Light, Kase Boettcher, Lillie Sczech and Annie Schoditsch

Addisyn Stevenson, Fulshear

Lamar Consolidated’s Priye Eshofonie, Dustin Goodrich, Manuel Galarza and Ana Saravia

Foster’s Karleigh Niles, Hunter Benton, Lola Trujillo, Suzie Cook and Kyle Den Herder