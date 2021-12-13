THROUGH THE LENS: Lamar CISD Soccer Photo Gallery

The 2021 soccer season was a score for Lamar CISD. Foster was the headliner, as the Falcons’ boys and girls reached the Regional Semifinals for the first time.

What’s next?

Well, both expect to go above and beyond this season. Fulshear’s boys and girls teams each won a playoff game and finished as Area finalists. Lamar Consolidated’s boys won a Bi-District championship. George Ranch’s boys and girls teams made it to the postseason as the district’s Class 6A representatives.

Soccer is thriving in Lamar CISD.

Mikaela “Mikki” Lopez, Fulshear

Nicholas Arellano, Foster

Lamar Consolidated’s Kevin Maldonado, Edwin Fuentes, Adam Walsh and Edwin Quijada

Kyle Saulter, Fulshear

Fulshear’s Ellie Mikeska, Sarah Jacques, Valeria Reyes and Mikaela Lopez

Madison Shaw, BF Terry

Andrew Regalado, George Ranch

Foster’s Nicholas Arellano, Ezekiel Cerda, Ashton Riedel and Jose Hernandez Delgado

Kevin Maldonado, Lamar Consolidated

Ad

BF Terry’s Moses Torres, Angel Mendoza, Oscar Galeana and Benjamin Shaka

Foster’s Hannah Bolin, Addie Zebold, Ashley Bell, Jade Cheramie and Angelica Bochus

BF Terry’s Gracie Stavinoha, Alicia Hernandez, Madison Shaw and Griselda Gonzalez

George Ranch’s Annie Schoditsch, Bailey Crouch, Erica Phelan and Taylor Holcombe

Lamar Consolidated’s Iana Samora, Natalee Schell, Lucero Rodriguez and Angie Hernandez

Angel Mendoza, BF Terry

Ellie Mikeska, Fulshear

Fulshear’s Kyle Saulter, Hector SanchezLeon, Ian Gibbs and Bryce Pope

George Ranch’s Edwin Avalos, Javier Salazar, Andrew Regalado and Tobias Herrera V

Iana Samora, Lamar Consolidated

Annie Schoditsch, George Ranch

Ashley Bell, Foster

Ezekiel Cerda, Foster

Hannah Bolin, Foster