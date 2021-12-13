Sights & Sounds: North Shore rolls past Lake Travis to advance to Class 6A DI State Championship

ROUND ROCK - For the third time in four seasons, North Shore is heading to AT&T Stadium.

Fueled by a stout rushing attack - including a few rushing scores from freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey - the Mustangs raced past Lake Travis, 49-21 on Saturday in Round Rock. The Mustangs will play for the program's fifth state championship next week (2003, 2015, 2018, 2019).

"I'm really proud of the team," North Shore coach Jon Kay said. "We showed a lot of maturity, and the kids had a long morning of traveling. A good week of preparation. We're really starting to focus, play mature and now we've got one more week to play together."

North Shore will face a familiar foe in Duncanville after the Panthers dispatched Southlake Carroll on Saturday.

The first time the two teams met North Shore won on a Hail Mary from now-Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter in the back corner of the end zone for the 36-35 win. The next season the met again and North Shore won 31-17.

Ad

But that's next week. Check out some of the best plays from North Shore's dominating win over Lake Travis - video by Joshua Waclawczyk

of VYPE Media.