MONSTERS ON THE MAT: Lamar CISD Wresting Photo Gallery

Lamar CISD does not lack power on the wrestling mat. The district saw a Foster Falcon earn a State medal last season in freshman Madison Canales. You’ll be reading more about her.

Last year, Lamar CISD had Regional qualifiers from every school in the district.

Pretty incredible for programs that did not even get their own wrestling rooms on campus until August of this year. They had to come up with creative ways to host practice, which included anywhere from cafeterias to hallways.

Just imagine what they can do with the resources they have now!

Ryan Miller, George Ranch

Melody Ramos, Lamar Consolidated

Lamar Consolidated’s Madison Small, Rodney Munoz, Melody Ramos and Josh Rosilez

Joshua Martinez, Foster

Madison Canales, Foster

Selicia Salinas, Fulshear

Rodney Munoz, Lamar Consolidated

Eryn Castor, BF Terry

Foster’s Khoi Hoang, Joshua Martinez, Taylor Rich and Madison Canales

Fulshear’s Seth Smith, Selicia Salinas and Noah Santos

Matthew Alvarez, BF Terry

George Ranch’s Samad Al-khatib, Kylie Stubbs and Ryan Miller

BF Terry’s Eryn Castor, Matthew Alvarez and Cesar Vasquez

Taylor Rich, Foster

Noah Santos, Fulshear

Samad Al-Khatib, George Ranch

Kylie Stubbs