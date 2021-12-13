2021 VYPE DFW All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team Announced

With the volleyball season at a close and state champions crowned, it was a season full of great wins, big plays, and strong moments on the court for Dallas-Fort Worth area volleyball teams. One of the greatest accomplishments this season was seen by Hockaday’s volleyball program who posted their first Southwest Prepatory Conference State Championship Title since 2008!

With plenty of amazing talent to pick from, it's time to release the 2021 VYPE DFW All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team. Become a VYPE Insider today to see the full team including team and coach of the year.

Team of the year: Hockaday Daisies

-With a perfect 6-0 regular-season record, the Hockaday Daisies posted one of their best seasons yet. While going 17-1 in sets against SPC opponents, Hockaday capped off their season with their first SPC State Championship Title in 13 years. Although the team has two strong seniors leaving the team, there are plenty of great athletes on the team ready to step up, fill gaps, and take the next season by storm!

Coach of the year: Andy Gass, Hockaday Daisies

- Gass has nearly 23 years of coaching experience under his belt. Gass has been with Hockaday since 2016 where he has helped lead the Daisies to multiple accomplishments including the 2017, 2018, and 2021 SPC North Zone Champions. Gass highlights his coaching career with an SPC State Title this season with the Hockaday Daisies. Prior to Hockaday, Gass was the varsity assistant coach at Parish Episcopal school where he helped lead the team to the final four of the state tournament in 2007, 2008 (State Championship season), 2009, and 2010.

Hitter of the year: Avery Jackson, Hockaday Middle of the year: Jadyn Fife, Argyle Liberty Christian Setter of the year: Audrey Gass, Hockaday Utility of the year: Harper Cooper, Parish Episcopal School Newcomer of the year: Jadyn Livings, Prestonwood Christian Academy

1st Team

Hitter: Madison Morrow, Argyle Liberty Christian Middle: Olivia Wayne, Hockaday Libero: Chaeli Haupert, Fort Worth Christian Setter: Reagan Fifer, Argyle Liberty Christian Utility: Savanna Stevens, Arlington Grace Prep

2nd Team

Hitter: Megan Weldon, Arlington Oakridge Middle: Maya Kelly, Arlington Grace Prep Libero: McKenna Godsey, Frisco Legacy Christian Academy Setter: London Upchurch, Red Oak Ovilla Christian Utility: Lauren Ingram, Hockaday

3rd Team

Hitter: Sophie Henry, Red Oak Ovilla Christian Middle: Kaley Janusek, Argyle Liberty Christian Libero: Payton Arbaugh, Hockaday Setter: Landri Felker, Fort Worth Christian Utility: Reagan Hall, Fort Worth Country Day

Honorable Mention

Hitter (6): Denasia Maxey, Dallas Christian; Caroline Klein, Fort Worth Country Day; Bennett Trubey, Hockaday; Lauryn Mack, Fort Worth All Saint's Episcopal School; Sydney Eyestone, Hockaday; Tatum Sims, Greenhill

Middle: Zoe Gillen-Malveaux, Greenhill

Libero (6): Brooke Phillips, Lake Country Christian; Brandi Rohus, Lake Country Christian; Kristina House, Argyle Liberty Christian; Shannon Dixon, Fort Worth All Saint's Episcopal School; Karli Henke, Carrollton Prince of Peace; Mia Gunn, McKinney Christian; Jessica Ramirez, StoneGate Christian Academy

Setter (2): Becca Turner, Arlington Grace Prep; Dani Ratliff, Lake Country Christian

Utility: Halle Williams, Argyle Liberty Christian