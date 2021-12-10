KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Angleton’s Majestic Ford

Angleton junior shooting Majestic Ford is KPRC 2's UTMB Health Athlete of the Week. Congratulations, Majestic!

KPRC 2 and UTMB Health would like to congratulate Majestic Ford on being named our Athlete of the Week!

Majestic is a junior basketball player at Angleton High School, where he’s played on varsity since his freshman year.

“He’s a guy that lives in the gym,” said his head coach, Thomas Josey. “He’s a coach’s dream. If he’s not working out with us, he’s training after practice. During the summer, he plays AAU all year long. So he’s a guy that’s trying to get better every single day.”

Ford thinks this team is special.

“Just the chemistry and the culture, and we don’t have any negative energy,” Ford said.

Ford also takes pride in being a leader.

“I try to lead them as verbally as I can, and when I see somebody is down I try to pick them up.”

Congratulations again to Majestic for being KPRC 2′s UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!