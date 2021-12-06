Tis the season of challenges for the Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Texans are making history, but not in a way anyone will celebrate this December. The team’s season of loss and struggles continued when the team dropped Sunday’s game against the Colts.

By now, Texans fans are used to the team losing. But Sunday, the Colts were in town. Not only are the Colts an AFC South rival, but the match-up between the two teams has historically been entertaining.

Not this year. The Colts stomped the Texans 31-0 at NRG Stadium.

Heading into the game, it was clear Colts running back Jonathan Taylor would be a problem. He ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts’ defense forced two turnovers, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor would eventually leave the game and not return. Colts QB Carson Wentz would exit too, simply because the Colts were crushing the Texans. Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger came in the game.

“We got to evaluate everything,” said head coach David Culley. “We’re not good enough right now. We’re not coaching well enough. We’ve made a few changes with some things that we were doing, but it didn’t get done today. We’re going to keep evaluating it, and figure out the best way to do what we need to do.”

With the loss, the Texans became the first team this season eliminated from the postseason.

It has not been a very merry season at all, so here’s to hoping the team is already thinking about those New Year’s / New season resolutions.

--Vanessa Richardson, KPRC 2 Sports